Kennedy Space Center to get Sierra Space astronaut training center

The Orbital Reef will be a "business park" in space.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Sierra Space is planning crewed missions to begin building a commercial space station in the next few years and the company is opening a training center to get astronauts ready.

The company announced it was opening the Sierra Space Human Spaceflight Center and Astronaut Training Academy Tuesday.

The company plans to train three types of astronauts who will work on what is being called the Orbital Reef, a space station being built in partnership with Blue Origin.

Professional astronauts will spend months operating and maintaining the Orbital Reef. Specialist astronauts will be trained to conduct research and manufacturing on board, and experiential astronauts will be like tourists, seeing what it is like to live and work in space.

Sierra Space will use a selection process similar to NASA’s to pick the first professional astronauts in 2023, with training to begin in 2024. Sierra Space hopes to have these astronauts beginning construction of the Orbital Reef by 2026.

Meanwhile, Sierra Space’s space plane, the Dream Chaser, is expected to begin uncrewed missions from Kennedy Space Center in 2023, with a crewed mission planned for 2026.