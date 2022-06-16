Black Friday Orlando scavenger hunt to mark start of Juneteenth 407 Weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Juneteenth 407 Weekend, which seeks to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday Sunday, is set to begin its celebration Friday with a citywide scavenger hunt to support Central Florida Black-owned businesses.

Participants will team up in groups of four and visit up to 50 businesses in Central Florida for a “fun-filled day-and-a-half of challenges and riddles” at each business location, according to a Juneteenth 407 Weekend news release.

[TRENDING: Disney is offering a private jet world tour | Hidden gem: Zip through canyons at this Ocala adventure park | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The scavenger hunt is set to start at the District Gastrobar & Nighshade Lounge, which will commence the hunt with its Retro Happy Hour: Black in the Day event.

Juneteenth 407 Weekend said it will continue the celebration Saturday with a Black Wall Street Block Party from 1 - 5 p.m. at the intersection of Court Avenue and Central Boulevard.

The block party will host local vendors, food trucks, DJs, performances and special guest hosts, with an after-party scheduled for 5 p.m. at Wall Street Plaza.

“Our vendors range from clothing, self-care, financial expertise and so much more, so you can spend your money right in our community,” the group said. “We also have a diverse list of DJs spinning everything from 90s R&B, Afrobeats, Hip-Hop and everything in-between, so there is literally something for everyone. All you have to do is grab your friends, grab your tickets and come out!”

The weekend celebration continues through to the Juneteenth holiday, with The Art of Brunch, which will be held at Hall on the Yard restaurant at 1412 Alden Road from noon to 4 p.m.

Ad

This final event will include an all-inclusive brunch menu and attendees can enjoy unlimited mimosas and an open bar while enjoying a gallery of local artists showcasing their artwork.

“I’m very excited for the growth of this project. We start off with just the scavenger hunt, (and) now we’ve expanded to the full weekend of events,” creator Knakeesha Samuels said. “The partnerships we’ve formed will ensure that this celebratory weekend will be one that the city of Orlando is sure to remember. I just can’t wait to bring it all to fruition.”

For more information about the weekend-long event, visit the group’s website here.