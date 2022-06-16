Florida Proud Boys leader worries new video may taint potential jury pool

Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach was spotlighted in the January 6 Select Committee video shown on June 9, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Ormond Beach man who was highlighted in a new video released by the January 6 Select Committee last week is asking a federal judge to delay his trial.

Joseph Biggs – the Florida leader of the Proud Boys group – was arrested at his home soon after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Last week, a grand jury indicted him and four other members of the organization with conspiring to commit sedition in the days and weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021.

Three more arrests have been made in Central Florida in connection with the Jan. 6, Capitol riot, bringing the total of arrests in the area to 30.

He pleaded not guilty.

In a motion filed in federal court on Thursday, Biggs’ attorney, John Daniel Hull, asked a judge to delay his upcoming trial, which is supposed to begin on Aug. 8.

According to the motion, he is asking for the trial to be delayed until December, a move prosecutors agreed with, blaming the January 6 hearings.

Florida leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were spotlighted during the first televised hearing of the January 6 Select Committee on Thursday.

“The words, soundbites and images of June 9 will influence some jurors who reside here in the District of Columbia,” Hull wrote. “Moreover, the House Select Committee hearings will continue through June, will influence midterm elections (as partly intended), and in any event are likely to stay in the public mind. Biggs seeks to start trial after the midterms are over and some ‘dust has settled’ with respect to public opinion.”

Hull also argued depositions and interviews conducted by the committee may not be released in time for use in Biggs’ trial.

He also asked the court for a new poll to determine how the hearings may have impacted a potential pool of jurors in the District of Columbia, repeating his previous desire to move the trial out of the nation’s capital.

In a letter penned by U.S. attorney Matthew Graves, he tells the Chief Counsel of the January 6 hearings that they are presenting evidence and testimony they were unaware of.

Thirty Central Florida residents have been arrested in connection with the riot at the Capitol.

You can also read the full motion to delay below.