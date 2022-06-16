Orlando police: Video, image shows suspect set Goff’s Ice Cream fire

Orlando police believe this man is the suspected arsonist behind the Goff's Drive In fire on May 20.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Surveillance video released by Orlando police on Thursday shows the moment when a suspect sets a historic ice cream shop on fire.

Police released a picture of a masked man they are now calling a suspect in the May 20 arson that heavily damaged Goff’s Drive In ice cream shop on Orange Blossom Trail near Church Street around 6:13 a.m.

Orlando police say this video shows the moment an arsonist set Goff's Drive In on fire.

Police said this is the same man seen in surveillance video shot outside of Goff’s that night, which showed a man taking fuel from a bus parked behind the building. The man then appears to pour the fuel into the building, light something up and throw that into the building, causing a burst of flames that the man runs from.

Orlando police said they need help identifying the suspected arsonist.

The Orlando Fire Department said it never received any calls regarding another such incident last month, though its Arson Bomb Commander has no reason to believe the two cases are unrelated.

The historic ice cream shop turns 74 years old this month. The owner set up a GoFundMe to help get the family-run business rebuilt.

If you have any information leading to the arrest of the arson suspect, please call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to report it anonymously.