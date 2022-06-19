Missing woman sought by Marion County deputies

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a woman who missing on Saturday morning.

Deputies are searching for Diane Adinolfi, who was last seen around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning before leaving her residence, located at 5137 SE 112th Street Road, in Belleview.

She is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue shorts, and carrying a red purse. Adinolfi shows signs of early on-set Dementia and has gone missing several times in the past.

Law enforcement and her family are concerned for her safety. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call 911.