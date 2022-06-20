Puffs: Theatre West End to premiere Harry Potter-themed youth performance

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford’s Theatre West End is set to premiere its student-led showing of “Puffs,” based on the Harry Potter series of children’s books.

According to the show’s web page, “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, finally gives the Hufflepuffs their due after they’ve been given short shrift in the series. Here lies the answer to ‘What is a Hufflepuff?’”

The production’s summary reads:

“Wayne Hopkins — a boy from New Mexico who is neither brave, smart, nor a snake — finds out he’s a wizard. Upon arrival at a certain school of magic and magic, he’s placed into the Puffs: a group of well meaning, loyal rejects. Over the next seven years, he’ll try to learn magic; try not to have his life ruined by his four-eyed nemesis; and try to not to get hurt in what is actually a very dangerous place to for unsupervised children to be. Sometimes he will succeed. Partially.”

“Puffs” is part of the theatre’s West End Prep program, which is designed to support youth with a passion for performing.

Showtimes will run Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26, with both matinee and nightside tickets available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the theatre’s website here.