WATCH: Sumter deputies looking for man who damaged general store

WEBSTER, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a man who damaged a window at The Croom Store, a general store in Webster, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were alerted to a commercial alarm at the store June 8 at 4:50 a.m., which indicated someone broke a window.

[TRENDING: Disney Wish cruise ship arrives at Port Canaveral | Gas prices drop in Florida. How low will they go? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

After arriving, deputies said they found a window at the corner of the building had been damaged, with a screen cover and four screws lying on the ground.

Ad

Investigators said security footage showed a man in a camo hoodie, blue jeans, a tan hat and blue latex gloves trying to remove the pins at the bottom of the front door to the store at approximately 5:32 a.m.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information to contact the department at (352) 793-2621.