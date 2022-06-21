Flagler County to add half-cent sales tax to November ballot

Flagler County approves a half-cent sales tax for the elections ballot in November

Flagler County, Fla. – Flagler County commissioners approved a half-cent sales tax to be added to the November elections ballot during their Thursday evening meeting.

The county said funding from the tax would go toward upgrading equipment and improving infrastructure in local schools.

The county mentioned specific items that will be financed by the tax, including bus purchases, school hardening, smart classrooms, learning labs and upgrades for security systems.

The current effective sales tax in Flagler County is approximately 7 percent, which includes both state and county rates.

If approved by voters, the tax will go into effect January 1 next year and will stay in effect for the next ten years.