Man found dead in bushes, Apopka police say

Police said they will not release personal details at this time

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka police are investigating after a man’s body was found in bushes on Saturday.

Police found the body in the area of East Monroe Avenue and Christiana Avenue at approximately 1:15 p.m., reports show.

Officers have not released the man’s identity or said how he died; however, they said there is no threat to the community.

