Elderly couple found dead in ditch near Rockledge identified

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the elderly couple who were found dead in a ditch in an unincorporated part of Rockledge after they were reported missing by a family member.

David Horn, 89, and Martha Horn, 84, were both found dead Wednesday along Glenn Avenue.

Investigators said the Horns were reported missing around 2:45 p.m. by a family member who couldn’t find them at their home. The couple was previously seen walking away from their home about three hours earlier before they were found dead nearby, according to deputies.

The cause of death will be determined by autopsies.

Deputies do not believe there was any criminal involvement or foul play involved in their deaths.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or the Communications Center at 321-633-7162.