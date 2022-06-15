Elderly couple found dead in ditch near Rockledge, deputies say

Deputies are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple found in a ditch in unincorporated Rockledge Wednesday afternoon, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the couple, both in their 80s and suffering from illnesses related to their old age, were reported missing around 2:45 p.m. by a family member who couldn’t find them at their home.

The couple, last seen leaving their home on Glenn Avenue by foot just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, were found dead in a drainage swale near the area, deputies said.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths further, though a spokesperson with the agency said the deaths do not look criminal and are “most likely accidental.”

“Unbelievable,” said Chase Bogle, a neighbor and friend of the couple. “My jaw hit the floor, just about. I was on my way home, and now — it’s crazy, it feels different.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or the Communications Center at 321-633-7162.