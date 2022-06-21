Orlando city leaders to consider development plans for skyscraper

Flagler County commissioners approved a half-cent sales tax to be added to the November elections ballot during their Thursday evening meeting.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando is set to consider development plans for a new mixed-use skyscraper near downtown Orlando Tuesday morning.

Thornton Commons, LLC put the plans before city leaders in hopes of building a 16-story residential building on a roughly 1.15-acre lot at the corner of Mariposa Street and South Osceola Avenue.

According to plans, the building would include a parking garage, 19,412 square feet of commercial space and 223 multi-family units, which could help provide more housing in a county that lacks it.

If the plans are approved, they will go before the city council for another vote in July.