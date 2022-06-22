First Lady Jill Biden coming to Florida for cancer initiative

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. – First Lady Jill Biden will arrive at the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach Thursday afternoon as part of the administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative, according to a news release.

Jill Biden will be joined by Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm and Ambassador Nancy Brinker for the initiative, which seeks to “highlight the importance of private sector commitments and collaboration in the effort to end cancer as we know it,” the release says.

Reports show the three women are set to tour FoundCare Palm Springs, which established a women’s health center offering breast and cervical cancer screenings.

According to information from the first lady’s office, the center was established with support from the Promise Fund of Florida, a Palm Beach County charity — co-founded by Brinker — that partners with local health centers to improve access to breast and cervical cancer screenings.

Following the tour, records show, Biden, Palm and Brinker will give remarks focused around the importance of cancer screening and patient navigation.

Jill Biden is also set to arrive at Miami International Airport Friday morning for an event in the town of Surfside honoring the 98 lives lost in the collapse of the Champlain Towers condominium complex last year.