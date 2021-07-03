Central Florida task force returning after assisting crews in Surfside condo collapse

Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Central Florida task force deployed last week to assist crews in search-and-rescue efforts at the site of the Surfside condo collapse is returning Saturday afternoon.

The task force went to South Florida last Friday to provide assistance as crews continued to perform search-and-rescue efforts at the condo collapse. The death toll has risen to 22 and there are 126 people who are still missing, according to officials.

Forty-two members of the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 4 — which included people from the Orlando, Orange County Seminole County, Lake County and Reedy Creek fire departments — will be heading back to Central Florida.

District Chief Walt Lewis said before the task force left to South Florida that some of the difficulties crews could be facing included weather, concrete that could fall and not knowing the exact reason for the collapse.

“For those victims trapped in the pile, it is a lot of debris to have to cycle through, slowly work through, and while you may not see on the outside, there is rescue work going on from all different avenues to get to as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, but also as safely as possible. For not just the rescuers, but the people in the pile,” he said.

Task Force 4 will return home tomorrow after being deployed last Fri. to aid w/ the condo collapse search and rescue efforts. They're grateful for the opportunity to assist the Surfside community. Last night, they reflected & payed respects to the lives lost & families affected. pic.twitter.com/H5CppIU9JO — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) July 3, 2021

Rescue efforts paused at one point for 15 hours due to safety concerns that the remaining structure could further collapse. Officials said they had started planning for the likely demolition of the remaining structure.

The rescue work was halted shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday when crews noticed widening cracks and up to a foot of movement in a large column.