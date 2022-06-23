Flagler officials encouraging residents to take ‘internet speed tests’

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials are encouraging county residents to take an “internet speed test” to help them find opportunities to expand broadband services in Florida.

Officials said the test is anonymous and takes approximately one minute to finish, and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will take results from the tests to find out which areas have slower internet speeds.

“The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is working with local governments, like Flagler County, and other agencies across the state to understand existing community needs and to better serve Floridians through future broadband infrastructure funding opportunities,” Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas said. “The state’s efforts will expand and enhance connectivity throughout Florida and pave the way for future growth.”

Results from the test will help to populate a “Broadband Availability Map,” which shows information about internet speed and responsiveness in different locations across the state, according to the DEO.

Flagler County voted last year to negotiate a contract to build internet connections over 187 “route miles.”

Officials said the timeline for the completion of the project’s first phase should end next year, barring delays.

Reports show the test can be completed on any device and from any location. For more information or to take the survey, visit the DEO’s website here.