It’s National Pink Flamingo Day: Meet the newest addition to Discovery Cove’s feathered family

ORLANDO, Fla. – Discovery Cove announced the newest addition to its flamingo family in an Instagram post on Thursday, June 23, AKA National Pink Flamingo Day.

The Caribbean Flamingo chick hatched June 6 and has been enjoying a diet full of fat and proteins to help it grow, the park said.

The chick is expected to reach adult size like its mom in four months and will be completely pink in two to three years, the park said.

To help Discovery Cove name their newest baby chick, voting will be held from June 24-28, the park said. Those hopeful to name the hatchling were told to keep an eye on Discovery Cove’s Instagram stories to learn more.