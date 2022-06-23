Man spit in face of bus passengers in Orange City, police say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – Police in Orange City are searching for a man accused of spitting in the face of two bus passengers.
The incident happened May 18 on a Votran bus, according to Orange City police.
[TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida mansion, held boxing matches during house party | Become a News 6 Insider]
It’s not known what prompted the man to spit on the passengers as he was leaving the bus.
In a photo tweeted by police, the man is wearing dark-colored clothing and a dark baseball hat. He also appeared to be wearing glasses and a mask.
Votran, the Volusia County Public Transit System, is the public transportation system in Volusia County.
Anyone with information about the man (see photo above) is asked to call police at 386-775-5478.
On 05-18-22, the subj below was getting off the Votran bus and spit in the face of 2 passengers. If you have any info regarding the identity of this person, please contact Det Theriault at 386-775-5478 or ttheriault@orangecityfl.gov. pic.twitter.com/KLtVsJQ4kN— Orange City Police Department (@OrangeCityPD) June 23, 2022