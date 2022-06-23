Man spit in face of bus passengers in Orange City, police say

A man is wanted for spitting on two bus passengers in Orange City, police say.

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – Police in Orange City are searching for a man accused of spitting in the face of two bus passengers.

The incident happened May 18 on a Votran bus, according to Orange City police.

It’s not known what prompted the man to spit on the passengers as he was leaving the bus.

In a photo tweeted by police, the man is wearing dark-colored clothing and a dark baseball hat. He also appeared to be wearing glasses and a mask.

Votran, the Volusia County Public Transit System, is the public transportation system in Volusia County.

Anyone with information about the man (see photo above) is asked to call police at 386-775-5478.