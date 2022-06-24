VIDEO: Man wanted after cars set ablaze by Molotov cocktail in DeBary

Volusia County deputies are searching for a man who was seen throwing a Molotov cocktail into a car in DeBary.

DEBARY, Fla. – Video shows a man launching a Molotov cocktail into a car in a DeBary neighborhood Friday after deputies responded to multiple vehicle fires in the area, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and firefighters responded to three vehicle fires at two neighboring homes around 4:45 a.m. in the area of Oak Springs Court.

[WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW]

Surveillance video shows a man catapulting a Molotov cocktail into one of the cars, throwing it at the window multiple times before running away.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s District 6 Office at 386-668-3830 or the 24/7 non-emergency line at 386-248-1777.

Callers can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of North East Florida by calling 888-277-TIPS or using the P3 Tips app for a potential cash reward.