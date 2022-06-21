Orange City firefighters battle brush fire near Duck Lake

Orange City fire crews are working with the Florida Forest Service Bunnell District to put out a fire near Duck Lake west of I-4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews are working an active brush fire near Duck Lake, according to the Orange City Fire Department.

Firefighters are working with the Florida Forest Service to douse the flames burning west of Interstate 4.

No word has been given about how big the fire is or how it started.

Crews warn people living or driving in the area that they may experience smoke or ash.