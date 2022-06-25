Winter Garden woman, 73, among 6 killed in helicopter crash in West Virginia, state police say

LOGAN COUNTY, WV. – West Virginia State Police said in a statement Saturday that a Winter Garden woman was among six people who died due to a helicopter crash in Logan County on Wednesday.
News 6 has contacted West Virginia State Police to learn more about the crash; a spokesperson said an update was not available Saturday as law enforcement and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate.
Police said the chief medical examiner in Charleston identified the following victims involved in the crash:
- John Nagle II, 53, of Austin, Texas
- Donald Sandhoff, 69, of Durham, North Carolina
- Kevin Warren, 51, of Franklin, Tennessee
- Carolyn O’Connor, 73, of Winter Garden, Florida
- Marvin Bledsoe, 64, of Chapmanville, West Virginia
- Jack Collins, 65, of Chapmanville, West Virginia
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.