Miss Seminole County is crowned Miss Florida, will represent state in national competition

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Miss Seminole County has been selected to represent Florida in the next Miss America Competition.

26-year-old Lindsay Bettis won the title in what was her seventh time vying for it, donning the tiara on stage Saturday night at the RP Funding Center’s Youkey Theatre in Lakeland in her final year of eligibility, according to a news release.

Bettis — an outspoken advocate for mental health and drug addiction recovery — impressed judges with a jazz dancing number to The Kiki Dee Band’s 1974 hit “I Got The Music In Me,” the release describes.

The Miss America Competition will be held at Mohegan Sun, a resort in Uncasville, Connecticut, in December.

The title of Florida’s Outstanding Teen on Saturday night went to Aashna Shah, Miss Wekiva Springs’ Outstanding Teen, who will compete in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition in Dallas, Texas, in August.