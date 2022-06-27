Man arrested at airport, accused of touching girl on flight to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday at Orlando International Airport on allegations that he molested a teen girl on a flight from Los Angeles, according to U.S. Marshals.

Authorities said Brian Durning, 51, claimed he had taken an Ambien after having a glass of wine on the flight and did not remember anything that happened.

[TRENDING: How a legal battle with Disney helped create one of Orlando’s most powerful attorneys | Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The victim told investigators she was sitting in the middle seat next to Durning, who coughed and sneezed on her before touching the back of her neck and tried to put his arms around the girl, records show.

The victim said the man then started touching her, according to Marshals. A woman sitting next to the victim said she was asleep, but, when she woke up, she claimed she saw the Durning quickly pull his hand away from the victim, investigators said.

The witness said the victim was shaking and crying so she offered to switch seats with her, records show. The witness told Durning to leave the girl alone. Durning then attempted to grope the witness, investigators said.

The witness called for the victim’s mother, who said she saw Durning’s pants unzipped, records show. The flight crew then moved Durning to another seat for the remainder of the flight, marshals said.

Durning faces a federal charge of sexual contact with a minor.