Orlando venue transports audiences to 18th century London in immersive Sweeney Todd run

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Demon Barber is back on Fleet Street, or should we say, S. Eola Drive.

The Mezz in Orlando is putting on an immersive production of Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” from July 7-17.

Opening night invites guests to mix meat pies and mead with the cast ahead of the show from 6:30-8 p.m. at Mrs. Lovett’s Pie Shop Happy Hour.

The narrative follows a begrudged barber seeking revenge on the 18th-century Londoners who exiled him and the judge who framed him.

Tony-award winner Kenny Howard created a more immersive experience, where audience members are “seated in the back alleyways Fleet Street, with glimpses into the town square, Mrs. Lovett’s Meat Pie Shop, Adolfo Pirelli’s shaving cart, and even Mr. Todd’s Barber Shop,” event venue officials said.

