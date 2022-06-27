Wounded kidnapping victim in stable condition, Brevard deputies say

Two days after a 50-mile pursuit across three counties, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a hostage from the incident is now in stable condition and able to be interviewed.

The kidnapping suspect, identified as Curtis Kimbrough, 42, shot a 41-year-old woman and took her hostage — before taking another 33-year-old woman hostage and leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

Deputies confirmed that Kimbrough — of Cocoa Beach — was shot and killed in an gunfight following the chase, though both of the hostages were taken to the hospital for examination.

Deputies also told News 6 that the 41-year-old is now in stable condition.

In an update from the sheriff’s office Monday, deputies said the 33-year-old was the injured woman’s roommate.

Tod Goodyear said Kimbrough and the 41-year-old woman may have previously been in a relationship.

“Something happened at that residence, and he shot her. Then, (Kimbrough) took her and brought her into the car,” Goodyear said.

Beside leading deputies on a chase, Goodyear told News 6, he also fired at the approaching deputies during the pursuit.

“He was actively firing at points during the pursuit at deputies’ vehicles as they were chasing him,” Goodyear said.

The sheriff’s office said no law enforcement officers were hurt, and those involved could be identified later this week after they are interviewed.

The department added Kimbrough was released from prison in December after a sentence for drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office said it’s also working on releasing helicopter video of the pursuit.

Check back with News 6 for updates to this story.