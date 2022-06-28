Picture this: Orlando looking to highlight local artists ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month

ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando is looking for local artists to display during Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

The artwork would be displayed from Sept. 16 to Nov. 13 this year in the Terrace Gallery at Orlando City Hall.

City officials want to offer creatives the chance to splash the richness of their Hispanic heritage and culture onto a canvas.

Submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 29, and interested artists can submit their entries to the City of Orlando Public Art Coordinator Keith Beasley at charles.beasley@orlando.gov.

Those submitting must include an artists biography or resume, photos of a minimum of five pieces of artwork in a JPG format and descriptions about each piece.

Each individual submission must be labeled with the name of the artist, art title, year created, measurements and medium.

Art related to the Hispanic culture is strongly encouraged.

Pieces will be selected based on the following criteria: