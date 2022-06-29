90º

BREAKING NEWS

News

16 times bigger: Cheez-It cracker meets Taco Bell for new menu items

Company testing Big Cheez-It Tostada and Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Taco Bell, Cheez-It, Florida Foodie
(BRUCE BENNETT, 2020 Getty Images)

A new Taco Bell item is being tested at one U.S. location, and it features a Cheez-It cracker 16 times bigger than the original size.

Taco Bell said it is testing a Big Cheez-It Tostada and putting a twist on its Crunchwrap Supreme.

[TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new Florida laws going into effect | Florida dominates list of best East Coast beach towns | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“There are few things that everyone can agree on…but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s chief food innovation officer, said in a release. “We’re thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way.”

For the tostada, the Cheez-It square will be topped with beef, sour cream, diced tomatoes, lettuce and shredded cheese.

In the Crunchwrap Supreme, the massive Cheez-It will replace the tostada shell.

The items are being tested at a California location for the next two weeks or until supplies last.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email