16 times bigger: Cheez-It cracker meets Taco Bell for new menu items

A new Taco Bell item is being tested at one U.S. location, and it features a Cheez-It cracker 16 times bigger than the original size.

Taco Bell said it is testing a Big Cheez-It Tostada and putting a twist on its Crunchwrap Supreme.

[TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new Florida laws going into effect | Florida dominates list of best East Coast beach towns | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“There are few things that everyone can agree on…but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s chief food innovation officer, said in a release. “We’re thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way.”

For the tostada, the Cheez-It square will be topped with beef, sour cream, diced tomatoes, lettuce and shredded cheese.

In the Crunchwrap Supreme, the massive Cheez-It will replace the tostada shell.

The items are being tested at a California location for the next two weeks or until supplies last.

16x bigger than a regular @cheezit cracker. Read that again… pic.twitter.com/3GthG0DAkD — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 28, 2022

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: