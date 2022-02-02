Wendy’s unveils first new breakfast item in 2 years

Wendy’s is adding a little spice to its breakfast menu.

Starting next week, the chain is offering a hot honey chicken biscuit.

It features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero pepper.

The new item, which costs $3.19, is a spicier version of the original honey butter chicken biscuit.

Wendy’s launched its breakfast menu nearly two years ago, but this is the first new addition since then.

Wendy’s is also releasing a hot honey chicken sandwich for lunch and dinner.

It’s a fried chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, topped with bacon, crispy pickles, and drizzled with hot honey sauce.

