DeLand fireworks store employee steals $14K worth of fireworks, deputies say

Jessica Clark, 33, is being charged with grand theft after confessing to stealing fireworks, Volusia County deputies said.

DELAND, Fla. – A DeLand fireworks store employee confessed to stealing fireworks that are estimated to be worth $14,239.42 total, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Four Seasons Fireworks business manager reported to deputies on Tuesday that Jessica Clark, 33, was stealing the products, the sheriff’s office said.

[TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new Florida laws going into effect | Florida dominates list of best East Coast beach towns | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Volusia County deputies found fireworks stolen by a store employee in DeLand. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Clark reportedly told management that she intended to resell the fireworks to pay off personal debt, deputies said.

“I made a big mistake and I own up to it... I am truly sorry and it’s nothing against you... I will load them backup in the car in the morning and make a couple loads back to the store. I’m just (dealing) with a lot of stuff,” Clark wrote in a series of texts to management after an employee told them about the incident. I know it’s not excuse, but I was just trying to make a lot of extra money and I was gonna pay you for them on top of it.”

The sheriff’s office said that Clark loaded her vehicle with fireworks on multiple occasions.

Deputies said Clark, who faces a charge of grand theft of more than $10,000, returned what she took and confessed to the thefts after being confronted by an employee.

Clark was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail on Tuesday afternoon and was later released on a $5,000 bond, deputies said.

Ad

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: