New Volusia, Flagler initiative aims to bridge gap between police, residents

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A new initiative in Volusia and Flagler counties is being implemented in the hopes of improving community and law enforcement relations — teaching both sides how to better interact with one another.

Law enforcement leaders and the organization Minority Elected Officials of Volusia County worked on the initiative for two years before unveiling it Friday.

Pamphlets titled “You and the Police” will be delivered straight into the hands of Volusia and Flagler County residents.

“Do not try to have a courtroom discussion on the side of the road. Read the pamphlet to know what to do next,” said DeLand Commissioner Jessica Davis.

The pamphlets dive into scenarios of encountering the police, being stopped in a car and police coming to your home.

“It educates the public about the basic laws and what citizens’ rights and responsibilities are under the law while, at the same time, it also provides information on the requirements of the law that police must follow,” said DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger.

They’ll be handed out through ministries, organizations and all law enforcement agencies in both counties.

“Most key points in this pamphlet are things that families have been sharing with their children throughout the last years, but not everybody has had the opportunity to read the suggestions and tips,” said Capt. Ben Yisreal with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office

Both the Volusia Flagler Police Chiefs’ Association and the organization Minority Elected Officials of Volusia County think the literature is a better approach than going through social media, especially for younger residents.

“It’s about proactivity. It’s showing the collaboration — that we’re all together,” said Volusia County Council Vice Chair Barbara Girtman.