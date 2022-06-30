Lawmaker, JCC team up for COVID vaccine site for children in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. – A state senator from Orlando is teaming up with the Roth Jewish Community Center to open a COVID-19 vaccination site for young children.

During a news conference Thursday, Florida Sen. Randolph Bracy announced shots for children under 5 would be available weekly starting July 1.

“I believe it is critical to allow parents to have a choice to get their kids vaccinated,” Bracy said.

The opening of the location was in response to the Florida Department of Health not offering state-run vaccination sites.

[TRENDING: Florida’s Freedom Week: Here’s a list of what to buy tax-free | Think it’s hotter when you walk the dog at night than you’re used to? Here’s why | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“It is still accessible for parents to get it in other places, but we thought the state should also be offering this benefit for people who don’t have insurance,” Bracy said.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis declined to pre-order doses and said the data behind the shot for young children wasn’t convincing.

“There is no proven benefit to put a baby with an MNRA (vaccine) so that’s why our recommendation is against it,” DeSantis said.

In response to the comment, Bracy said the vaccine shouldn’t be political, but rather a choice that should solely be in the hands of parents.

“All I’m saying is that parents should have the right to make the decision,” Bracy said. “I don’t think it matters what I think or what the governor thinks, honestly.”

The vaccine for younger children will be offered each Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 851 N. Maitland Ave.

Organizers said the frequency of the site availability could change based on demand.