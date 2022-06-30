Ready to climb? Here’s a list of rock climbing centers in Central Florida

What's the difference between rock climbing and bouldering? Well for one, no ropes.

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando is full of more fun things to do than just going to theme parks; for those looking for a more ‘hands-on’ kind of thrill, the City Beautiful has an assortment of rock-climbing centers where visitors can scratch that bouldering, belaying or scrambling itch.

Just be prepared to get a little sweaty.

1. Blue Swan Boulders

This is a rock-climbing gym located in Downtown Orlando with a nice touch: they offer a specialty coffee-and-tea area where you can relax after your session.

The day pass is $19 per adult and $5 to rent shoes. Visitors can also purchase a membership or a 10-day pass.

The center also offers student and military discounts, and family rates.

Address: 400 Pittman Street, Suite 103, Orlando, FL 32801

Hours: Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Monday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

For more information, visit.

2. Aiguille Rock Climbing Center

This center offers five top-rope walls, six auto-belays and several bouldering-only areas to make the experience fun for all ability levels.

Aiguille has classes, yoga and additional options for group events.

Usually, classes are $30 per person and free for members. Members pay $50 per month, and they offer discounts for couples, students and families.

Address: 830 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood, FL 32750

Hours: Sunday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

For more information, visit.

3. Lake Nona Performance Club: ROX Climbing Gym

Rox is the home to the region’s only 42-foot-tall rock climbing tower.

The club offers a membership that includes rock climbing and other amenities.

Membership is $90 per person monthly, and deals are offered for couples and families (up to three members).

The gym also offers a $30 daily pass that gives customers access to both Rox climbing gym and the Lake Nona Performance Club.

Address: 6775 Chopra Ter., Orlando, FL 32827.

Hours: Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Monday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

For more information, visit.

4. Dyno Climb

Dyno Climb is a rock climbing gym that also offers yoga and a private room for parties or personalized rock-climbing training.

The gym features memberships and discounts for students, children and families.

A session pass is $20 per adult and $23 per child plus tax.

Address: 528 S. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32720.

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

For more information, visit.

5. The Edge Rock Gym

The Edge Rock Gym is a rock climbing gym that offers a kids’ zone to make the experience available for the whole family.

The gym offers a day pass for $17.50 but also features memberships.

The price for equipment rental varies from $3 to $5 per piece of equipment.

Address: 200 West Drive, Melbourne, FL 32904.

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

For more information, visit.

6. Vertical Ventures

This climbing gym has been established since 1996 in the Tampa Bay area and offers climbing, fitness and yoga.

Vertical Ventures has a monthly membership of $75 per person. All the memberships include unlimited climbing, free fitness and yoga classes.

Address: 116 18th St. South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712.

Hours: Monday 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information, visit.

7. Rebounderz Wekiva Springs

Rebounderz Wekiva Springs offers a premier indoor playing experience.

The center has a trampoline park, family-fun center and themed climbing walls (one of which is space-themed!).

Rebounderz has an ultimate unlimited membership of $19.99 a month that includes climbing options, as well as daily admission prices for $29.99 or $24.99 for a two-hour session.

Address: 474 S. Hunt Club Blvd., Apopka, FL 32703.

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

For more information, visit.

8. Planet Obstacle

Planet Obstacle touts itself as the world’s largest indoor obstacle park.

The park was founded by two Cirque du Soleil veterans who wanted to provide a unique experience full of challenging and safe courses for all ages.

All-day passes are offered for $38.95 per person with monthly passes and special events also being featured.

Address: 1150 Emma Oaks Trail, Lake Mary, FL 32746.

Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

For more information, visit.

9. Project Rock

Project Rock offers indoor sport climbing, lead climbing, bouldering, classes, kids’ camps and activities for children.

The center features three scale sculptures in which climbers can exercise: the Tennessee Wall, Yosemite and Devil’s Tower.

Day passes cost $30 with gear and $21 without gear. Discounts are offered for youth and seniors.

Address: 3580 N. Andrews Ave., Oakland Park, FL 33309.

Hours: Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information, visit.

10. Tree Trek Adventure Park

Tree Trek Adventure Park is an outdoor obstacle park in Kissimmee, featuring several options for obstacle climbing throughout the park.

Adult tickets are $56.95 plus tax per adult and $34.95 plus tax per child.

Address: 7625 Sinclair Road, Kissimmee, Florida 34747.

Hours: Every day 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

For more information, visit.

