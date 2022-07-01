Celebrate Freedom Week with these recreational sales tax holiday savings in Florida

OVIEDO, Fla. – Coinciding with the Fourth of July, a sales-tax holiday will provide tax breaks on a wide range of recreation activities and outdoor gear.

Florida’s Freedom Week sales-tax holiday is officially underway.

Clayson Richmond, the store manager at University Ace Hardware, said there are many recreation items that are now tax free.

“Sunglasses, bug repellent, BBQ, BBQ supplies,” Richmond said. “You have canteens, fishing supplies, tackle boxes, bait, things like that.”

This marks the second year of the sales-tax holiday aimed at getting people outdoors.

As Floridians face economic pressure from inflation, Richmond said people can enjoy everything Florida has to offer and the savings.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for people to get out, enjoy the sunshine, the nice weather, enjoy just being out and being able to do things again,” Richmond said.

People can also get tax-free admission to gyms, live sporting events, concerts, museums, movies, and state parks.

Florida Retail Federation President Scott Shalley said he hopes more people will take advantage of the holiday this year.

“Anything that can generate activity right now, particularly with the pressures of inflation, and the concerns that are out there, we want to see people continue to support our local retailers,” Shalley said.

July 1 also kicks off a full year of tax-free savings for purchases on diapers, as well as clothes for babies and toddlers.

Earlier this year while signing the $1.2 billion tax relief package, Gov. Ron DeSantis said families will be able to save on critical items.

“The tax relief you’re going to see are going to see breaks for really critical needs, like gas, diapers, disaster supplies, tools for skilled trades, recreational activities, you name it, and so families are going to be able to save for things that really matter for them,” DeSantis said.

The Freedom Week sales-tax holiday runs through Thursday, July 7.

Sales taxes will be lifted on the following items:

Tickets for events scheduled through Dec. 31

Live music events, fairs, festivals, sporting events, cultural events and movies in theaters

Entry and annual passes to museums, ballets, plays and musical theater performances

Dues and fees for gyms and physical-fitness facilities

Fishing gear and supplies

The first $5 of the price of bait or fishing tackle sold individually

The first $30 of the price of tackle boxes or bags

The first $75 of the price of single fishing rods or $150 when sold as a set

Water gear

The first $25 of the price of snorkels, goggles and swimming masks

The first $50 of the price of safety flares

The first $75 of the price of life jackets, coolers, paddles and oars

The first $150 of the price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, inflatable water tubes and floats capable of being towed

The first $300 of the price of paddleboards and surfboards

The first $500 of the price of canoes and kayaks

Camping gear

The first $30 of the price of camping lanterns and flashlights

The first $50 of the price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves and collapsible camping chairs

The first $200 of the price of tents

Other items

Items for individual or team sports - other than footwear and uniforms - with prices of $40 or less

The first $15 of the price of sunscreen or insect repellant

The first $30 of the price of water bottles

The first $100 of the price of sunglasses

The first $200 of the price of hydration packs and binoculars

The first $250 of the price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills and bicycles

