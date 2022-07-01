Celebrate Freedom Week with these recreational sales tax holiday savings in Florida

OVIEDO, Fla. – Coinciding with the Fourth of July, a sales-tax holiday will provide tax breaks on a wide range of recreation activities and outdoor gear.
Florida’s Freedom Week sales-tax holiday is officially underway.
Clayson Richmond, the store manager at University Ace Hardware, said there are many recreation items that are now tax free.
“Sunglasses, bug repellent, BBQ, BBQ supplies,” Richmond said. “You have canteens, fishing supplies, tackle boxes, bait, things like that.”
This marks the second year of the sales-tax holiday aimed at getting people outdoors.
As Floridians face economic pressure from inflation, Richmond said people can enjoy everything Florida has to offer and the savings.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for people to get out, enjoy the sunshine, the nice weather, enjoy just being out and being able to do things again,” Richmond said.
People can also get tax-free admission to gyms, live sporting events, concerts, museums, movies, and state parks.
Florida Retail Federation President Scott Shalley said he hopes more people will take advantage of the holiday this year.
“Anything that can generate activity right now, particularly with the pressures of inflation, and the concerns that are out there, we want to see people continue to support our local retailers,” Shalley said.
July 1 also kicks off a full year of tax-free savings for purchases on diapers, as well as clothes for babies and toddlers.
Earlier this year while signing the $1.2 billion tax relief package, Gov. Ron DeSantis said families will be able to save on critical items.
“The tax relief you’re going to see are going to see breaks for really critical needs, like gas, diapers, disaster supplies, tools for skilled trades, recreational activities, you name it, and so families are going to be able to save for things that really matter for them,” DeSantis said.
The Freedom Week sales-tax holiday runs through Thursday, July 7.
Sales taxes will be lifted on the following items:
Tickets for events scheduled through Dec. 31
- Live music events, fairs, festivals, sporting events, cultural events and movies in theaters
- Entry and annual passes to museums, ballets, plays and musical theater performances
- Dues and fees for gyms and physical-fitness facilities
Fishing gear and supplies
- The first $5 of the price of bait or fishing tackle sold individually
- The first $30 of the price of tackle boxes or bags
- The first $75 of the price of single fishing rods or $150 when sold as a set
Water gear
- The first $25 of the price of snorkels, goggles and swimming masks
- The first $50 of the price of safety flares
- The first $75 of the price of life jackets, coolers, paddles and oars
- The first $150 of the price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, inflatable water tubes and floats capable of being towed
- The first $300 of the price of paddleboards and surfboards
- The first $500 of the price of canoes and kayaks
Camping gear
- The first $30 of the price of camping lanterns and flashlights
- The first $50 of the price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves and collapsible camping chairs
- The first $200 of the price of tents
Other items
- Items for individual or team sports - other than footwear and uniforms - with prices of $40 or less
- The first $15 of the price of sunscreen or insect repellant
- The first $30 of the price of water bottles
- The first $100 of the price of sunglasses
- The first $200 of the price of hydration packs and binoculars
- The first $250 of the price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills and bicycles
