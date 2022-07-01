COVID-19 vaccination event for young kids postponed over lack of shots

An Orlando event scheduled to get children under 5 vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic has been delayed.

MAITLAND, Fla. – Hours after State Sen. Randolph Bracy announced a plan to host a COVID-19 vaccination event for children, he said they are postponing it.

Bracy, D-Orlando, told News 6 the organization he partnered with for the event, Allied Health, originally had planned to administer adults doses and cut them down, rather than administer pediatric doses.

He said the goal of the event was to provide the vaccine for kids under the age of 5 years old.

The state is not offering any events or venues for COVID shots for children under 5 and was the only state in the country to not pre-order shots.

While the federal government and the American Association of Pediatrics has recommended the shots, Gov. DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo advocated against using them for children unless the child is at high risk for COVID-19.

The event was scheduled to start Friday at the Roth Jewish Community Center of Greater Orlando but has been postponed until July 18.

Bracy said they have ordered the pediatric doses of the vaccine and are expecting them to arrive in about a week.

Pediatrician and owner of Nona Pediatric Center, Dr. Salma Elfaki, said it was the right decision to use the proper pediatric doses.

She said the difficulty with dosing such a small amount is that the tiniest infraction could cause problems.

The Florida Department of Health is currently advising against pediatric vaccines due to concerns that benefits may be outweighed by possible health risks.

News 6 also reached out to Allied Health for a comment on their decision to use adult doses for children but did not hear back.