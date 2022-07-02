WATCH LIVE AT 9:30: Eustis launches fireworks show for Independence Day celebration

EUSTIS, Fla. – The city of Eustis announced its Independence Day Hometown Celebration for Friday, July 1 in Ferran Park.

The celebration will include entertainment from the Central Florida Show Ski Team and live music by Johnny Wild and the Delights, city officials said.

According to the city’s website, attendees will be able to enjoy vendors, food and a “spectacular” fireworks show at Lake Eustis to close the celebration at 9:30 p.m.

Check back with News 6 as we stream the fireworks display when the show goes live.

For more information, visit the city’s website here.

