52-year-old man killed after losing control of vehicle in Osceola County, FHP says

A 52-year-old man was killed in an Osceola County Crash on Sunday when he lost control of his vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving northbound on Pleasant Hill Road in the outside when he lost control, struck a curb, ran off the road, and crashed into a tree, troopers said.

The impact caused the car to overrun and collide with an electric utility pole, troopers said.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.