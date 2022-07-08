Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority hosts free health event for women in need of mammograms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha is making sure women across Central Florida are staying healthy, which is why they are providing free mammograms this weekend.

“I would have to pay to get it done which I didn’t mind it because it’s important but if I’m going to get it free, why not take the opportunity?” Marlene Butler said.

Butler, 62, came to the event on Friday and said she is happy to get a free screening.

“I’m encouraging (women) to come and get it done,” Butler said.

According to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, breast cancer has the highest mortality rate of any cancer in women between 20 and 59 years old.

African American women have a 31% breast cancer mortality rate, the highest of any U.S. racial or ethnic group, according to the organization.

“We know that in African American and the Latino communities that women are at high risk of breast cancer and know that a lot of women in those communities are not insured,” Sherri Owens with Alpha Kappa Alpha said.

It’s not only about getting women to get checked, but they can also learn facts about breast cancer at the event.

“The recommended age is 40, however, if you have a family history of breast cancer, then you need to be checked out sooner. I just had a 24-year-old who had a double mastectomy two weeks ago,” Pamela Burnett with Florida Breast Cancer Foundation said.

The two-day event not only offers free mammograms, but women can also get a free COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot among other health checkups.

“We just hope that we have a lot of people take advantage of this opportunity. Everyone is welcome and we’ll be looking for you,” Owens said.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Orange Blossom Family Health Clinic on 4426 Old Winter Garden Road in Orlando.