Here’s why assassination of former Japanese leader shocked the world, UCF expert says

ORLANDO, Fla. – After Japan’s longest serving prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated during a speech Friday, a UCF expert in the field of global perspectives explained why the aftershock of the fatal shooting was felt around the world.

David Dumke, executive director of the University of Central Florida’s Office of Global Perspectives and International Initiatives, said world leaders and experts were particularly shocked because the shooting was such a departure from the Japanese culture, which is known for stringent gun laws and very little political violence.

“Japan has very strict gun laws. They also, unsurprisingly connected to it, they have very few gun fatalities every year. I think about a dozen a year perhaps,” he said.

Dumke added that Japan’s gun laws make owning a gun very difficult.

For someone to be able to buy a gun in Japan, they must:

Attend an all-day class

Pass both a written test and a gun range test

Go through mental health and drug evaluations

Complete an extensive background check

Dumke said the loss of Abe, who despite stepping down from his role as prime minister two years prior due to health reasons was still politically active, will be felt across Japan, the United States and the world.

“Shinzo Abe was such a well-known figure having served for so long,” Dumke said.

Abe was a polarizing politician, popular among conservatives and reviled by many liberals, known for pushing to revitalize the country’s military, for adopting a revisionist view of Japan’s history and for leading efforts to strengthen the nation’s economy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.