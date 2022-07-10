UCF student is Florida’s first winner of Miss India Worldwide

FORDS, N.J. – A University of Central Florida student has become Florida’s first winner of the Miss India Worldwide beauty pageant.

Khushi Patel, who is currently a third-year Pre-Med student at UCF, took home the tiara June 24 at the Miss India Worldwide 2022 Grand Finale, held at Royal Albert’s Palace in New Jersey.

Her father Bhaveshkumar Patel told News 6 that Khushi’s family is proud of and honored by her victory.

The family lives in Orlando and Mayor Buddy Dyer has also congratulated Patel on her win, her father said.

