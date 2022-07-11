Oviedo issues Boil Water Notice for city residents

OVIEDO, Fla. – A Boil Water Notice has been issued by the city of Oviedo, advising residents to boil tap water due to potential issues with it.
Resident at the following areas are currently under notice:
- Graham Avenue
- Smith Street
- Lawton Avenue
- Garden Street
City officials said crews are currently assessing the situation, though no estimated time for repair is yet available.
