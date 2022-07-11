St. Cloud officials investigate discolored water found along Missouri Avenue

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – St. Cloud officials are investigating reports of discolored water detected by residents this past weekend along Missouri Avenue.

According to the city’s communications director, Maryemma Bachelder, crews flushed the discolored water out Monday and said water clarity has since been restored.

Officials are investigating the discoloration, which could have been caused by iron piping used by the city and increased turbidity in the water.

Bachelder said any residents that have issues with their water should immediately notify customer services at (407) 957-7344.