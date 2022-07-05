St. Cloud man sentenced to federal prison for possessing unregistered short-barreled rifle

FILE - This May 4, 2021 file photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. President Joe Biden is nominating eight new leaders for U.S. attorney positions across the country, including in the office overseeing the prosecutions of hundreds of defendants charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The nominees announced by the White House on Monday come as the Justice Department is continuing to round out its leadership team under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who traveled to Chicago last week to announce an initiative to crack down on gun trafficking corridors. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A St. Cloud man was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for possessing an unregistered short-barreled rifle, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Evidence showed that Yunis Isaac Mejia, 28, illegally modified a pistol into a short-barreled rifle, according to the news release. The federal National Firearms Act requires that short-barreled rifles be registered.

Mejia offered to sell the illegally-modified firearm to a confidential source who was working at the direction of the FBI, the release showed. He also provided direction to the confidential source on how the source could purchase the same model of pistol and modify it himself, according to the release.

Mejia modified a CZ Scorpion EVO 3 S1 pistol with a barrel fewer than 16 inches long and an aftermarket shoulder stock.

He pleaded guilty back in January.