6-month-old baby found unresponsive at Brevard County home had drowned, deputies say

6-month-old baby dies after being found unresponsive in Brevard County home

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A baby found unresponsive in a home in the Sharpes area over the weekend drowned, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The 6-month-old infant was found at a home on Yarber Avenue Saturday and later was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary autopsy showed the infant drowned and had been left unattended in a bathtub.

Deputies are still conducting interviews to find out what happened exactly.

Since the baby’s death, another neighbor said the mother and father haven’t come back home.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.