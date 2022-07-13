Brevard teachers union rejects district offer for 4% raise, officials reports

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools offered a 4% raise for both teachers and recruitment/retention pay in the district’s priority schools, though union leaders rejected the offer, according to district officials.

Reports show the school district negotiated the raise — which is the largest salary raise offer since 2016 — in addition to the previously ratified $3,400 to $4,400 one-time premium payment for teachers.

District officials said it was a “one-time opportunity” to be flexible with veteran teachers’ salaries, providing a tiered approach to allow the more senior teachers to be rewarded financially.

However, according to the district, the Brevard Federation of Teachers union president declined the offer, countering with a flat, non-tiered approach affecting all teachers with six or more years equally.

In addition, district officials said the union decided to not accept an offer to give teachers at 26 of the district’s priority schools between $2,000 - $3,000 in one-time recruitment and retention pay.

Officials added that Brevard Public Schools has already agreed to the following policies:

10 days paid parental leave

$45 for teachers to cover a class during their planning time

$1,200 FRS-eligible supplement for teachers on the performance pay salary schedule at the start of their 11th year

$2,500 supplement for exceptional student education support specialists

School officials said the starting teacher salary this year would have been $49,082 under the proposal.

Contract talks are scheduled to resume July 27.