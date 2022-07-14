Ready to level up? Here’s a list of video game bars in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – Worlds are colliding as people are getting the chance to play fun video games while sipping their favorite drinks.
Some Central Florida bars offer both happy hour and a wide variety of games. Find a list of local video game bars below.
1. Player 1 Video Game Bar
They offer classic arcade cabinets and a variety of consoles from every era.
Player 1 is also known for their craft beers and non-alcoholic craft sodas and root beer.
Price: $5 per person for Florida residents and $8 for out-of-state IDs.
People without IDs will not be able to come in and there are certain hours for underage players.
Hours: Open every day from 1 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Address: 8562 Palm Parkway, Orlando, FL 32836
For more information, click here.
2. Arcade Monsters
They offer over 150 games, seven rooms and an anime-themed bar.
Arcade Monsters also has Cuban food, classic bites, craft beer, wine, natural slushies and dry ice drinks.
Price: $19.99 for unlimited play per person.
Hours: Open every day from 11- 2 a.m.
Addresses: They have multiple locations in Oviedo, Melbourne and Sarasota.
- 15 Alafaya Woods Blvd., Suite 117, Oviedo FL 32765
- 835 S Babcock St., Melbourne, FL 32910
- 326 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34236
For more information, click here.
3. Game Time
They have a restaurant, full liquor sports bar and a mega arcade with more than 100 new and retro classic arcade games.
Price: $50 for 3 hours, $40 for 2 hours, $25 for 1 hour
Hours: Thursday 11-12 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11-2 a.m., Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
They have multiple locations in Ocoee, Kissimmee and Daytona Beach.
Addresses:
- 9441 W Colonial Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761
- 3241 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee, FL 34747
- 250 Daytona Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114
For more information, click here.
4. Main Event Orlando
Main Event has a little bit of everything for everyone.
They offer bowling, virtual reality, laser tag, arcade classic games, mini golf and more.
The location also offers a full food menu and a bar.
Hours: Sunday through Friday 11-12 a.m., Saturday 10-12 a.m.
Address: 9101 International Drive, Suite 1032, Orlando, FL 32819
For more information, click here.
5. Ready Game Begin
They offer an anime-themed café and merchandise.
Ready Game Begin has retro and modern gaming tech and virtual reality games.
The location offers poke bowls, spring rolls and a full drink menu.
Hours: Sunday through Thursday from 3 p.m.-12 a.m., Friday 3 p.m.-1 a.m. and Saturday 12 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Address: 9938 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819.
For more information, click here.
