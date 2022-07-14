Ready to level up? Here’s a list of video game bars in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – Worlds are colliding as people are getting the chance to play fun video games while sipping their favorite drinks.

Some Central Florida bars offer both happy hour and a wide variety of games. Find a list of local video game bars below.

1. Player 1 Video Game Bar

They offer classic arcade cabinets and a variety of consoles from every era.

Player 1 is also known for their craft beers and non-alcoholic craft sodas and root beer.

Price: $5 per person for Florida residents and $8 for out-of-state IDs.

People without IDs will not be able to come in and there are certain hours for underage players.

Hours: Open every day from 1 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Address: 8562 Palm Parkway, Orlando, FL 32836

Address: 8562 Palm Parkway, Orlando, FL 32836

2. Arcade Monsters

They offer over 150 games, seven rooms and an anime-themed bar.

Arcade Monsters also has Cuban food, classic bites, craft beer, wine, natural slushies and dry ice drinks.

Price: $19.99 for unlimited play per person.

Hours: Open every day from 11- 2 a.m.

Addresses: They have multiple locations in Oviedo, Melbourne and Sarasota.

15 Alafaya Woods Blvd., Suite 117, Oviedo FL 32765

835 S Babcock St., Melbourne, FL 32910

326 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34236

For more information, click here.

3. Game Time

They have a restaurant, full liquor sports bar and a mega arcade with more than 100 new and retro classic arcade games.

Price: $50 for 3 hours, $40 for 2 hours, $25 for 1 hour

Hours: Thursday 11-12 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11-2 a.m., Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

They have multiple locations in Ocoee, Kissimmee and Daytona Beach.

Addresses:

9441 W Colonial Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761

3241 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee, FL 34747

250 Daytona Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114

250 Daytona Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114

4. Main Event Orlando

Main Event has a little bit of everything for everyone.

They offer bowling, virtual reality, laser tag, arcade classic games, mini golf and more.

The location also offers a full food menu and a bar.

Hours: Sunday through Friday 11-12 a.m., Saturday 10-12 a.m.

Address: 9101 International Drive, Suite 1032, Orlando, FL 32819

For more information, click here.

5. Ready Game Begin

They offer an anime-themed café and merchandise.

Ready Game Begin has retro and modern gaming tech and virtual reality games.

The location offers poke bowls, spring rolls and a full drink menu.

Hours: Sunday through Thursday from 3 p.m.-12 a.m., Friday 3 p.m.-1 a.m. and Saturday 12 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Address: 9938 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819.

Address: 9938 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819.

