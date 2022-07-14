Volusia schools need to fill hundreds of positions ahead of new year

Volusia County Schools held its Summer 2022 Job Fair this week as the district seeks to fill hundreds of positions ahead of the school year.

The recruitment at DeLand High School Thursday was focused on support professionals, which is a critical need for the district.

“Support staff is the backbone of everything we’re doing,” said recruitment coordinator Christy Mahaney. “A lot of times, the focus is in the classroom, but these great things can’t happen without the support staff backing it up.”

The district is looking to hire ESE paraprofessionals, bus operators/attendants, maintenance and facilities workers, Extended Day Enrichment Program (EDEP) workers, and support staff for School Way Café.

All new hires will begin at a minimum wage of $15 an hour.

“We’re looking for some great professionals out there who are looking to work with students, work in schools and support our district,” Mahaney said.

Pat Ripard and her husband were coming out of retirement to seek positions during Thursday’s job fair.

“We saw this as a way, with an increase in the minimum wage of $15 an hour, to come back and get a good job,” Ripard said.

With increasing home insurance costs, Ripard said getting a job will help with bills, while also filling a need for the school district.

“They want to hire people. They’re doing everything they can to get people hired,” Ripard said. “I want to go and help these children and the school district with the support that they need.”

Anyone interested in a position with Volusia Schools can complete an application at https://bit.ly/VCSApplicationLink.

