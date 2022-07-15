Man with schizophrenia, diabetes is missing endangered, Sanford police say

Giovanni Solina reported missing endangered after leaving hospital on foot, police said

SANFORD, Fla. – A man has been reported as missing endangered after being discharged from a local hospital in Sanford, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said the man, Giovanni Solina, was discharged at approximately noon Thursday from a hospital at 1401 W. Seminole Blvd.

[TRENDING: Homebuyers backing out of contracts as interest rates rise | Video shows man’s shootout with law enforcement, bloody aftermath in Mount Dora | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Solina, who is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and diabetes, left the hospital on foot and has not contact family, reports show.

Any with information about Solina’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (407) 688-5070.