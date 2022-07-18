Operation Southern Slow Down targets high-speed drivers

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies this week to crack down on speeding.

“Operation Southern Slow Down” kicked off Monday during a news conference at Daytona International Speedway.

[TRENDING: Florida woman found dead after falling in pond, being grabbed by 2 gators, sheriff says | 10 years in Florida: Wawa celebrates anniversary with free drink | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“We want to express that it’s important to leave the racing and the speeding to the professionals,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Tara Crescenzi.

Ad

The speed enforcement campaign is a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the southeastern states of Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Over the past two years, law enforcement said they’ve seen a substantial increase in vehicles traveling over 100 miles per hour.

During the campaign, officers will be part of increased patrols on local highways with a focus on aggressive high-speed drivers.

“When you’re looking at speeds of 30 over the speed limit or 50 over the speed limit, you have to think if you would just take your eyes off the roadway for a second, you would crash and it’s not going to be survivable at a speed at that rate,” Crescenzi said.

According to federal officials, more than 3,700 people in Florida died in vehicle crashes in 2021.

Troopers said many fatal crashes could be prevented if drivers would slow down.

“We need to express the importance that speed limits are there for a reason and it’s to protect you and your vehicle, but also your passengers, “Crescenzi said.

Ad

“Operation Southern Slow Down” runs through Saturday.