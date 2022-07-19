84º

‘Be better, rather than bitter:’ Winter Garden amputee to play golf championship

Despite missing a leg, Kevin Valentine will play Inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open

Jamie Seh, Sports Director

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Every day on the golf course is Valentine’s Day for one Central Florida golfer. A car accident changed Kevin Valentine’s life, but it didn’t change his love of the game or his ability to play it.

In fact, the Winter Garden resident and chaplain for the Orlando Magic is competing in the Inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open this week at the famed Pinehurst Golf Course in North Carolina.

A champion golfer in college, Valentine’s leg had to be amputated after he was struck by a car while changing someone’s tire decades ago.

Valentine will be competing alongside other amputee players later this week.

In describing his experiences, Valentine had some words of wisdom for News 6: “It’s choosing to be better, rather than bitter.”

