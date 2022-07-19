Looking for a summer job? Don’t fall for employment schemes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla – Students are being alerted of summer employment scams as con artists are using summer jobs online, according to a news release from the Florida Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said with so many job opportunities posted online it is easier for crooks to steal victims’ personal information.

“Hunting for a summer job can be a daunting experience since many students are in a rush to get started. Finally securing a job offer is exciting, but don’t let the excitement cloud your senses,” Moody said in a statement. “Take the time to research a job opportunity before providing personal details. Asking questions often foils a scammer’s scheme, so do not be afraid to inquire about the potential employer and new company.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reported scammers are taking advantage of verification weaknesses in job sites to post advertisements that look legitimate to capture personal information and steal money from job seekers.

The FBI also reported, that since 2019, the average reported loss from this scheme is nearly $3,000 per victim.

Moody offered some tips to the community to avoid employment scams:

Research the company and look for any signs of reported scams linked to the company’s name;

Never pay an employer to receive a job — it is usually a scam;

Talk to a trusted friend, family member or advisor for a second opinion about an opportunity; and

Avoid giving out personal and financial information until there is an absolute certainty that the job opportunity is legitimate.

To report an employment scam, click here.

