Florida senator to discuss reopening children’s COVID-19 vaccination site

Children under 5 able to get COVID-19 vaccines this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Sen. Randolph Bracy will discuss the reopening of a vaccination site for children at a news conference on Thursday.

A vaccination event at the site was postponed earlier in July due to a lack of COVID-19 shots.

Bracy, D-Ocoee, told News 6 that the goal was to provide vaccines for children under 5 years old.

Bracy will speak at the Roth Jewish Community Center, which is where the event for vaccines was supposed to be.

Florida was the only state to decline pre-orders for the vaccines for the youngest children, but in the middle of June, the state’s doctors were later allowed to order vaccines.

Bracy said in the news release that physicians are becoming frustrated dealing with the delays.

Dr. Salma Elfaki, pediatrician and owner of Nona Pediatric Center, previously told News 6 that it was the right decision to use proper pediatric doses.

The Florida Health Department advises against pediatric vaccines because of concerns that possible health risks will outweigh the benefits.

